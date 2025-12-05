Advertisement

Indian cement producer JK Cement has increased its shareholding in a 22MW captive wind-power project in Karnataka, moving from 16.76 per cent to 28.90 per cent.

JK Cement acquired 4,645,658 equity shares in the SPV O2 Renewable Energy V (part of O2 Power) from JSW Neo Energy for INR51.93m (US$578,000), according to a regulatory filing.

The wind project, located in Kudligi Taluk, Bellary district, forms part of a larger 240 MW wind–solar hybrid park. JK Cement stressed the transaction was conducted on an arm’s-length basis and does not require regulatory approvals.

This move aligns with JK Cement’s broader green-energy goals. According to its 2024–25 annual report, the company already has 184.14MW of captive renewable capacity—powered through wind, solar and waste-heat recovery—and aims to raise the share of green power in its energy mix to 75 per cent in the coming years.