Syria’s General Company for Cement and Building Materials (Omran) has officially launched its latest product, Pozzolanic Cement 42.5 – CEM II, during a ceremony at its cement plant in Aleppo’s Sheikh Saeed district.

Mahmoud Fadila, Omran’s director general, said the new cement type is the first industrial product to enter the Syrian market since the area’s liberation. He called the launch an important step toward restoring full production capacity and reinforcing the industrial sector’s self-reliance.

Fadila noted that the new cement is expected to reduce dependence on lower-quality imports while showcasing the expertise of Syrian engineers and technicians who are working to rebuild the nation’s industrial foundation and provide essential reconstruction materials.

He added that the product’s debut represents an early milestone in the post-liberation recovery process and reflects Syria’s broader effort not only to rebuild but also to advance innovation in local industry.