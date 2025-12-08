Advertisement

Zambia’s Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, has instructed domestic cement producers to normalise prices and address supply shortages in the local market by early next week. The minister raised concerns over rising retail prices and limited availability, despite strong demand.

Speaking after a meeting with major manufacturers in Lusaka, Mr Mulenga said the government welcomed increasing domestic and export demand but stressed that this should not result in excessive pricing or reduced supply for Zambian consumers. He added that President Hakainde Hichilema had directed the ministry to engage directly with producers to develop a coordinated response.

Representatives of the country’s main cement producers — including Chilanga Cement, Zambezi Portland Cement, Sinoma Cement and Dangote Cement — attended the consultation. Industry officials pledged to work toward easing shortages and review pricing mechanisms. Dangote Cement’s General Manager for Sales and Marketing, Cassandra Mhone, said producers planned to strengthen production capacity in both the short and long term.

Producers highlighted challenges linked to power supply, particularly at facilities in Ndola, but said efforts were under way to mitigate disruptions. Zambia’s power utility, ZESCO, confirmed that steps were being taken to secure uninterrupted power for Dangote and Zambezi Portland as premium industrial customers.

The ministry said it expects quick improvements in supply conditions, alongside a moderation of prices, to support domestic construction activity.