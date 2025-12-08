Advertisement

French companies Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Entreprise de Construction et Bâtiment du Littoral (ECBL) have expanded their cooperation through a new three-year agreement aimed at accelerating low-carbon construction activity in the Charente and Charente-Maritime regions of western France.

The companies first signed a partnership in December 2022 and have since collaborated on several projects, including works for the La Rochelle Departmental Fire and Rescue Service and the “Les Hauts de Royan” housing renovation and development programme. The projects demonstrated the technical performance of Hoffmann Green’s clinker-free cement solutions in both structural and renovation works, the companies said.

Under the expanded contract, Hoffmann Green will increase supply volumes of its cold-produced zero per cent clinker cements for ECBL’s building sites. The materials will be used for collective housing, industrial and public buildings, tertiary developments and major renovation projects. Both companies highlighted the regional focus of the agreement, which supports reduced transport distances and promotes local supply chains.

ECBL said the partnership has helped it improve its carbon footprint while maintaining technical performance on major projects. Hoffmann Green noted that the agreement reflects growing regional momentum toward decarbonised construction, supported by practical deployments on active building sites.

The partners expect the expanded collaboration to support broader regional objectives in sustainable construction and contribute to the environmental transition of the French building sector.