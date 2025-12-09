Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials has finalised an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract with Worley and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) for its planned carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility at the Padeswood cement works in north Wales — a key step in bringing the UK’s first full-scale carbon-capturing cement plant into operation.

The facility is designed to capture around 800,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year — almost the entire emission output of the Padeswood plant — enabling the production of near-zero carbon cement under the evoZero brand at commercial scale.

Work will proceed under Worley’s EPCM mandate, with MHI providing its Advanced KM CDR Process™ CO 2 -capture technology. The agreement follows completion of the FEED phase and a Final Investment Decision (FID) reached in September 2025 with UK government backing.

Construction is scheduled to begin before end-2025, with commissioning targeted for 2029. Captured CO 2 will be compressed, piped, and permanently stored under the seabed in Liverpool Bay through the HyNet North West decarbonisation cluster. i

Heidelberg Materials said the new facility represents a major milestone in decarbonising cement production in the UK and will help deliver low-carbon building materials to construction markets across Europe.