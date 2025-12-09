Advertisement

India’s JSW Cement has unveiled INR110bn investment plan over the next three years (US$122 million) aimed at expanding its cement production capacity from around 20Mt to 41Mt by 2028.

The expansion strategy includes both greenfield and brownfield development. New plants in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will add an estimated 6Mt of capacity, while existing facilities in Dolvi (Maharashtra), Vijayanagar (Karnataka) and Talwandi Sabo (Punjab) will undergo upgrades and expansions.

JSW Cement expects to reach 25Mt capacity by the end of the current fiscal year and scale further toward its 41Mt goal.

The ramp-up comes amid strong demand in India’s infrastructure, housing and industrial sectors. As urbanisation and construction activity rise, the increased output from JSW Cement should help meet growing demand across residential, commercial and infrastructure segments — reinforcing its position among the country’s leading cement producers.