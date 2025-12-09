Advertisement

The export of cement from Pakistan to Kabul has been halted for over two months due to ongoing conflicts between the two countries.

The Torkham border, which connects the Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to Kabul, has been mutually closed by Pakistan and Afghanistan because of issues related to terrorist activities. This situation has severely affected cement producers in northern Pakistan.

According to a statement from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), cement exports from northern mills were almost nonexistent in November 2025, as the Pak-Afghan border remained shut since mid-October 2025. Exports from southern Pakistan also declined, falling by 7.08% to 590,021t in November 2025, compared to 634,993t in the same month the previous year.

Efforts to resolve the issue through talks mediated by Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia have not yielded the desired results. Furthermore, there has been an increase in cross-border infiltration by terrorists, and Pakistan continues to urge Kabul to stop these activities from its land.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan