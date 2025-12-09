Advertisement

Swedish energy company Vattenfall and compatriot green cement producer Cemvision have signed a commercial agreement for the long-term supply of near-zero-carbon cement for use in Vattenfall’s European onshore wind projects. The cement, marketed as Re-ment Massive, will be delivered from Cemvision’s first full-scale production facility, due to come online in 2028.

According to the companies, the alternative binder can reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 95 per cent compared with conventional Portland cement. The product replaces limestone with recycled industrial by-products and uses fossil-free electricity in manufacture, cutting both process and energy-related emissions.

The agreement forms part of Vattenfall’s wider decarbonisation strategy for infrastructure construction. The utility has previously committed to sourcing at least 10 per cent near-zero-emission cement and concrete by 2030, but now expects to reach around 20 per cent by 2028 through its partnership with Cemvision.

Cemvision said the contract supports the commercial scale-up of its near-zero cement technology, transitioning from earlier pilot production toward industrial volumes. The company aims to serve heavy-infrastructure markets where cement emissions are difficult to abate.

Vattenfall noted that reducing embodied carbon in wind-farm construction is essential to lowering lifecycle emissions across renewable-energy projects and will support broader net-zero ambitions across the power sector.