Swedish energy company Vattenfall and compatriot green cement producer Cemvision have signed a commercial agreement for the long-term supply of near-zero-carbon cement for use in Vattenfall’s European onshore wind projects. The cement, marketed as Re-ment Massive, will be delivered from Cemvision’s first full-scale production facility, due to come online in 2028.
According to the companies, the alternative binder can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 95 per cent compared with conventional Portland cement. The product replaces limestone with recycled industrial by-products and uses fossil-free electricity in manufacture, cutting both process and energy-related emissions.
The agreement forms part of Vattenfall’s wider decarbonisation strategy for infrastructure construction. The utility has previously committed to sourcing at least 10 per cent near-zero-emission cement and concrete by 2030, but now expects to reach around 20 per cent by 2028 through its partnership with Cemvision.
Cemvision said the contract supports the commercial scale-up of its near-zero cement technology, transitioning from earlier pilot production toward industrial volumes. The company aims to serve heavy-infrastructure markets where cement emissions are difficult to abate.
Vattenfall noted that reducing embodied carbon in wind-farm construction is essential to lowering lifecycle emissions across renewable-energy projects and will support broader net-zero ambitions across the power sector.