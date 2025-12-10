Kenya’s cement consumption is expected to rebound strongly in 2025 and 2026, driven by major infrastructure projects such as the Rironi–Mau Summit Road, expanding affordable housing, lower lending rates and a stabilising shilling. Bamburi Cement CEO Mohit Kapoor told The Star that the sector is emerging from the 2024 slowdown, when cement sales fell 7.4 per cent to 8.47Mt, the sharpest decline in over two decades. KNBS linked the drop to higher prices, limited access to credit and reduced government spending.

Kapoor said the construction sector is “back to life,” noting that Bamburi’s strategic investments have begun paying off. Since its acquisition by Tanzania’s Amsons Group, the firm has reached full clinker capacity of 1Mt through preventive maintenance and operational excellence. Cement volumes have grown in double digits this year, while ready-mix output is up 40 per cent. New products such as DuraPlus are supporting infrastructure demand.

Bamburi is fast-tracking its Matuga project, set to add 1.6Mt of clinker capacity, and investing in digital upgrades, fuel optimisation and solar energy. Improved railway logistics have further cut costs and strengthened delivery efficiency, helping the company post a KES865m (US$6.69m) net profit in the first half of 2025.

Kenya’s wider cement industry also expanded, with production rising 17.3 per cent to 4.9Mt in the first half of 2025, while consumption surged 22.1 per cent. Analysts, however, warn that high energy costs and elevated retail prices continue to challenge the sector.