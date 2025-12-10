Advertisement

India’s Shree Cement has launched its premium “Bangur Marble Cement” in the Odisha market, expanding the product’s availability beyond eastern India. The Portland-slag cement (PSC) product will be distributed through retail channels across the state, targeting applications that demand high strength, crack resistance and superior finish—for instance, exposed concrete in housing and urban infrastructure.

Bangur Marble Cement is positioned as a high-quality option suited to coastal climates, addressing the weather-related challenges often faced in coastal Odisha. According to Shree Cement, the formulation offers strong mechanical performance while delivering the brightness and aesthetic finish builders increasingly demand.

The Odisha rollout follows earlier distribution of Bangur Marble in states like Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Shree Cement says it has been extending its premium Bangur-brand cement portfolio across eastern and coastal India, responding to rising demand for durable and visually robust construction materials.

With this launch, Shree Cement aims to tap into growing demand for higher-end cement products in a region undergoing rapid infrastructure and residential growth. The move also reinforces the company’s strategy of offering differentiated products for varying geographies and construction requirements.