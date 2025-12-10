Advertisement

Ambuja Cements (Adani Group) has been selected for the first Indo-Swedish Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) pilot in the global cement sector. The company received a grant to conduct a pre-pilot technology feasibility study in collaboration with IIT Bombay and Sweden’s Eco Tech, making it the first cement producer to secure such support.

Further details have emerged on the Ambuja project since CemNet's post on the Swedish investment earlier this week. The study aims to develop scalable, industry-ready CCU solutions that shift from traditional carbon storage toward a circular carbon economy. Ambuja plans to convert captured CO2 into materials such as calcium carbonate and green methanol using green hydrogen pathways, enabling low-emission alternatives across industries.

The project will evaluate the technical and economic viability of capturing CO2 from cement operations—one of the hardest industrial sectors to decarbonise. Eco Tech will support the initiative by optimising energy use, recovering waste heat and integrating renewable power to make the CCU process more efficient and economical.

Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said the grant reinforces the company’s commitment to responsible innovation and global collaboration, noting that CCU will be a crucial step toward achieving net-zero goals.

The initiative complements Ambuja’s broader sustainability roadmap, which includes deployment of Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater technology, expansion of renewable energy with 1GW of captive solar-wind capacity, 376MW of waste heat recovery systems and upcoming TNFD-aligned disclosures. The company is also embedding Agentic AI across operations and progressing toward 30 per cent TSR.

Ambuja says the CCU project marks a transformative milestone for decarbonising cement while creating new green materials and fuels.