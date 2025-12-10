Advertisement

Greek carbon-storage firm EnEarth has inked a term sheet with Bulgarian cement producer Heidelberg Materials Devnya to negotiate exclusive agreements covering the transport and permanent storage segment of Devnya’s planned CO 2 capture scheme. The collaboration was announced on 9 December.

The Devnya project, part of a broader carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) effort by parent company Heidelberg Materials, aims to capture, transport and store up to 800,000t of CO 2 annually from the cement plant in Devnya, in Bulgaria’s Varna region.

The European Union has awarded the project a EUR190m (US$221m) grant — EUR38 million of which is destined specifically for the underground storage site infrastructure. EnEarth and Heidelberg Materials have said they believe successful implementation of the Devnya CO 2 initiative will deliver environmental benefits while generating business value and supporting local communities.

EnEarth—part of UK-based energy group Energean—plans to repurpose depleted oil and gas fields into sustainable carbon storage hubs, a model it hopes to replicate as CCUS demand grows. Heidelberg Materials operates across the globe, with multiple assets in Bulgaria that include the Devnya cement plant, a grinding centre, cement terminals and a concrete batching operation.

The partners expect the Devnya project to reach operational status before 2030, marking a major step toward decarbonising cement production in Eastern Europe.