Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 9.990Mt in July, up 7.1 per cent YoY from the 9.328Mt recorded in July 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US rose 7.3 per cent YoY in July, coming in at 9.866Mt, compared to 9.192Mt a year earlier.

The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order, Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama. The key consuming states were, in descending order, Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 6.676Mt in July, up 14 per cent YoY from 5.857Mt a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer.

Masonry cement shipments amounted to 200,451t, up 1.7 per cent YoY from 197,171t a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, was unchanged from a year ago at 6.644Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 2.489Mt in July, up from 2.475Mt in July 2024.

Imported clinker amounted to 217,270t, down from 296,515t in July 2024.

January-July 2025

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 57.021Mt in 7M25, down 3.3 per cent YoY from the 58.962Mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US was 3.2 per cent lower YtD, coming in at 56.217Mt, compared to 58.104t a year earlier.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 36.351Mt in 7M25, up five per cent YoY from 33.122Mt in 7M24.

Masonry cement shipments amounted to 1.248Mt in 7M25, down five per cent YoY from 1.313Mt in 7M24.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 6.9 per cent YoY decline to 37.455Mt from 40.237Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 14.909Mt in 7M25, down 1.4 per cent YoY from 15.118Mt in the same period of 2024. Turkey accounted for a third of imports, followed by Vietnam with a fifth and Canada with 17 per cent.

Imported clinker amounted to 486,802t, down 15.1 per cent YoY from 573,415t in 7M24. Turkey accounted for 45 per cent of imports, followed by Canada with 38 per cent.