Holcim has earned prestigious “A” scores for both climate action and water security in CDP’s 2025 rankings, placing the company on the organisation’s coveted global A-List. The achievement underscores Holcim’s strong transparency, rigorous reporting, and adoption of ambitious, science-based environmental targets.

Carmen Diaz, Holcim’s chief people and sustainability officer, said the recognition affirms the company’s commitment to embedding sustainability at the heart of its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. She added that the double “A” ranking will further inspire teams as Holcim accelerates its net-zero transition and advances a nature-positive agenda.

Holcim continues to lead the building materials sector in decarbonization, with both its 2030 and 2050 CO 2 reduction goals validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company reports strong progress toward its 2030 objectives, aligned with the SBTi’s updated 1.5°C pathway.

Strengthening its environmental leadership, Holcim has also set three new freshwater withdrawal reduction targets—an industry first—using the Science Based Targets Network methodology. CDP, widely regarded as the benchmark for corporate environmental transparency, scored more than 22,700 companies in 2024, with only two per cent earning an “A” rating.