TITAN Group has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Traçim Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, strengthening its position in the fast-growing cement market of the greater Istanbul region. The deal, announced on 11 December 2025, remains subject to conditions precedent and regulatory approvals.

Traçim Cement operates a modern integrated plant with a production capacity of around 2.5Mta, supplying the expanding local market and holding export capability to neighbouring countries and the United States. TITAN noted that discussions are also under way for a prospective large-scale solar power project in partnership with the sellers, supporting the group’s decarbonisation aims.

The acquisition reinforces TITAN’s long-term commitment to Türkiye, where it already operates a cement grinding plant in the Marmara region and a pozzolana quarry. The company said the transaction aligns with its “TITAN FORWARD 2029” strategic priorities, particularly footprint optimisation and accelerated inorganic growth, while enhancing its export platform serving the US market.

The purchase price for the full share capital is approximately US$190m. TITAN expects the acquisition to contribute more than US$140m in annual sales and over US$50m in EBITDA, becoming earnings-per-share accretive in 2026 with additional upside from operational synergies in subsequent years. Completion is targeted for the first quarter of 2026 following standard legal and regulatory procedures.

TITAN described the investment as a significant step in expanding its regional footprint and supporting its wider portfolio of sustainable building materials across Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.