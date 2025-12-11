Advertisement

Cool Planet Technologies has announced successful testing of its third-generation carbon-capture membrane module, marking a key milestone in scaling its technology for industrial applications. The company confirmed that the module achieved capture flow rates of up to 37,000tpa of CO 2 with recovery rates of 95 per cent, closely matching predictive models and validating the performance seen in earlier pilots.

The test programme was designed to demonstrate that the full-scale module retains the core performance characteristics measured at smaller scale. Cool Planet said the results remove one of the major risks associated with scale-up and show the technology’s potential to deliver compact, lower-cost capture solutions for hard-to-abate sectors including cement, lime, steel and waste-to-energy.

A series of demonstration days was held at the company’s Grimsby facility in the UK, where more than 20 industrial companies observed the membrane system in operation. Additional customised tests were conducted with a European lime producer preparing to decarbonise one of its kilns using Cool Planet’s technology.

The tested module will now be installed at Holcim’s Höver cement plant in Germany as part of a 12-month demonstration project. This integration is expected to advance the technology to TRL8 and provide full industrial validation under cement-plant operating conditions.