LafargeHolcim Bangladesh PLC (LHB) has launched an innovative “Experience Zone” at the Jalsiri Housing Project in Purbachal, Dhaka, aimed at boosting public awareness of construction quality and modern building technologies. The new facility offers hands-on demonstrations of material performance, scientific principles, and technical standards, the company announced.

The zone was inaugurated by Mahfuzul Hoque, LHB’s commercial and logistics director, alongside senior executives including Chief Financial Officer Md Anissuzaman, Human Resources Director A K M Atiqur Rahman, and Business Development Director, Neel Azavedo.

Hoque highlighted LHB’s ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability, calling the Experience Zone a transformative platform. “Customers can now directly understand product suitability and the science behind the durability and reliability of LafargeHolcim materials,” he said.

Designed as an interactive learning hub, the Experience Zone showcases a full range of cement and building materials, featuring live demonstrations that illustrate product strength, long-term performance, and environmental benefits. It also functions as a resource center, offering expert guidance on sustainable construction, green innovation, and technical planning for homeowners, engineers, and masons.

LHB plans to expand the Experience Zone concept to other regions across Bangladesh, aiming to set new standards for transparency, quality assurance, and informed decision-making in the construction industry.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan