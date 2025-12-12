Advertisement

Germany’s Hartmann Group has partnered with Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe to develop a methanol-powered pneumatic cement carrier for high-frequency coastal operations in Norway, marking a significant step toward decarbonising cement logistics in the region.

The newbuild vessel will operate under a 10-year charter to Heidelberg Materials and is scheduled to enter service in early 2028, with an option for a second ship. Designed to run on a dual-fuel system using diesel and green methanol, the carrier is expected to cut CO 2 emissions by around 80 per cent compared with conventional fossil-fuelled vessels, equating to savings of up to 6000t per year.

Hartmann Reederei will lead the vessel’s design, while United Bulk Carriers USA, another Hartmann subsidiary, will operate the ship. InterMaritime Shipmanagement will act as technical manager. The companies have previously collaborated with Heidelberg Materials on lower-emission shipping projects.

Purpose-built for Norwegian coastal distribution, the vessel will transport cement from Heidelberg Materials’ Brevik plant to key markets including Oslo, Bergen, Kristiansand and Stavanger. With a cargo capacity of approximately 9000dwt, around 1,000t more than the vessel it will replace, the ship will also benefit from an optimised hull and propulsion system to improve energy efficiency.

The project has received NOK60m (US$6m) in support from Norway’s NOx Fund, which said the grant was critical to enabling the methanol-powered newbuild and demonstrating the role of public–private cooperation in reducing maritime emissions.