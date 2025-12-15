Advertisement

NORM OJSC, a member of NEQSOL Holding, has successfully completed an industrial-scale trial to co-process treated drill cuttings from oil and gas drilling operations, marking a significant advance in Azerbaijan’s drive toward circular use of industrial waste. The pilot project involved the co-processing of approximately 1000t of treated drill cuttings supplied by Azeri M-I at the Norm Cement plant, where the material was used as an alternative raw input in clinker production.

Comprehensive laboratory analysis, emissions monitoring, and operational testing confirmed that the treated drill cuttings met all required quality, safety, and environmental standards. The trial was carried out in full compliance with an Environmental Impact Assessment approved by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, ensuring strict regulatory oversight throughout the process.

The initiative creates a closed-loop link between the oil and gas and cement industries. As a supplier of oil well cement, Norm will now be able to reuse drill cuttings from the same drilling operations within its own production cycle. This approach reduces waste, conserves natural resources, and lowers the environmental footprint of cement manufacturing.

By integrating treated industrial waste into clinker production, Norm is strengthening cross-sector cooperation while supporting Azerbaijan’s sustainability objectives and advancing the practical implementation of circular economy principles.