Cement supply in Zimbabwe is expected to improve following the restart of Khayah Cement’s clinker kiln after a US$20m rehabilitation programme, according to the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mangaliso Ndlovu.

The kiln, which had been idle for 26 months, resumed operations earlier this month after a combination of mechanical failures, maintenance shutdowns and border delays created a severe supply bottleneck. Minister Ndlovu said the kiln is still warming up but its return marks a significant step toward meeting domestic cement demand.

Recent shortages were triggered by several concurrent disruptions, including a breakdown at PPC’s Harare plant, scheduled maintenance at Sino Cement in Kwekwe, and a two-week interruption to clinker imports from Zambia, compounded by border audit delays. These factors pushed cement prices to between US$16 and US$22 per bag, depending on location.

To stabilise the market, the government temporarily allowed increased imports, although Ndlovu stressed this was not a long-term solution. He warned that import permits issued to support price stability would be withdrawn from companies found inflating prices.

While the Khayah kiln will supply the company’s own clinker needs, the minister acknowledged that national clinker capacity remains insufficient. Discussions are under way on a new clinker plant requiring investment of US$150–200m, as several recently opened grinding plants have closed due to a lack of clinker.

Khayah’s corporate rescue practitioner said the kiln restart would support the company’s recovery and wider industry stability.