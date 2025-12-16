Advertisement

Fecto Cement Ltd announced a temporary suspension of operations at its cement manufacturing plant in Sangjani, Islamabad, at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 15 December.

The official attributed the administrative and procedural matters to local authorities. Management is actively working to resolve these issues and does not foresee any long-term adverse impact on the company’s financial position or business continuity. Other operations are continuing normally; therefore, the sentiment is neutral.

The Fecto Cement plant is located in Punjab, near Islamabad, with a nameplate capacity of 945,000tpa of cement.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan