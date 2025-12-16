Advertisement

The publication of the new European Assessment Document (EAD) on blended cements has been welcomed by Ecocem, as the company sees the publication as a major milestone for the commercialisation of low-carbon cements in Europe.



“The EAD provides regulatory clarity, confirming that Ecocem’s breakthrough ACT technology meets recognised technical requirements for the European construction market. This opens the way for Ecocem, and other providers of low-carbon cement technologies, to pursue the European Technical Assessment (ETA) route and obtain CE marking to brings these innovative technologies to market,” said the company.

Developed by the European Organisation for Technical Assessment (EOTA), the EAD is a harmonised technical specification that formally defines the rules, methods and criteria for assessing the performance of blended cements in Europe. This EAD 150080-00-301 on blended cements with high filler content, ground granulated blastfurnace slag or pozzolanic material or both, and clinker has been cited in the Official Journal of the European Union. Ecocem obtained ETA 23-0877, issued by Cerema, in December 2023, which now allows the Company to submit its application for CE marking to bring its ACT technology to market.

Commenting on the milestone, Ecocem’s founder and Managing Director Donal O’Riain said: “The publication of this EAD is a major milestone for Ecocem, our ACT technology and for the wider cement and construction industries. It means that the performance, durability and safety criteria for this technology are now formally defined under a recognised European regulatory route.

“With this milestone achieved, we are accelerating the commercial rollout of ACT in Europe and forging the pathway for global deployment, including in developing countries where low carbon cement solutions are urgently required.