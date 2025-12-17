Advertisement

Hallet Group has successfully completed a major operational trial at its Port Adelaide Terminal, marking another milestone as the project moves rapidly toward completion. The trial involved the first successful run of trucks driving through the Hallet Group Dome and testing cement dispatch into the terminal’s internal cement silos, delivering strong and encouraging results.

The exercise went beyond basic material handling, focusing on validating end-to-end processes, confirming safety protocols, and testing equipment performance under real operating conditions. The trial demonstrated seamless truck entry and exit through the Dome, efficient cement dispatch through the sock system, and, critically, zero safety incidents throughout the operation.

In addition to operational success, the trial generated valuable performance data that will inform the next stage of development and support the planned full-scale rollout of the terminal’s cement handling systems.

Hallet Group credited the achievement to the combined efforts of its operations team, drivers, site engineers, and support staff, whose expertise and commitment were central to the outcome. With this successful trial completed, the company is now focused on building momentum into the next phase of the Port Adelaide Terminal project, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence.