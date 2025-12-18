Advertisement

First Graphene Ltd has announced the successful production of approximately 600 tonnes of graphene-enhanced cement, marking a major milestone ahead of multiple new trial projects across the United Kingdom. The cement, containing around three tonnes of First Graphene’s PureGRAPH-CEM® additive, was manufactured in a single day at Breedon Group PLC’s Hope Cement Works in Derbyshire.

Produced at commercial scale, the batch demonstrates the viability of integrating graphene into conventional cement manufacturing. PureGRAPH-CEM® was added during the final milling stage, enabling a reduction in clinker content and delivering potential CO 2 savings of up to 16 per cent compared with traditional cement.

The graphene-enhanced cement is now in storage ahead of dispatch for use in three UK construction projects, as well as for compressive strength testing and performance analysis by the University of Manchester. Initial trials include the production of thousands of concrete roof tiles by FP McCann at its Cadeby plant, where material efficiency and waste reduction will be assessed over five months.

Additional infrastructure trials will be carried out with Morgan Sindall and Breedon, building on earlier successful collaborations. First Graphene said the strong interest from partners and research institutions highlights the growing demand for more sustainable, high-performance construction materials and reinforces graphene’s potential to support lower-carbon concrete at scale.