Omani carbon mineralisation firm 44.01 has inaugurated the Middle East’s first pilot project to capture and permanently store carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from a cement plant, marking a major breakthrough in industrial decarbonisation. The initiative, launched in Al Fujairah, UAE, is undertaken in partnership with global construction materials leader Holcim and aims to capture about 5t of CO 2 each day from cement production and mineralise it safely underground as rock — a method offering permanent geological storage.

The project applies 44.01’s proprietary technology, originally developed in Oman, and integrates Shell CANSOLV carbon capture solutions through a collaboration with NT Energies — a joint venture between Technip Energies and NMDC Energy. Support from the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) further strengthens the initiative, reports Oman Observer.



44.01’s CEO, Talal Hasan, highlighted the importance of industrial partnerships in scaling effective carbon removal, while Ali Said, CEO of Holcim in the UAE and Oman, emphasised the project’s role in accelerating progress toward net-zero emissions through innovation and collaboration. The pilot illustrates how sustainable technologies can be implemented in “hard-to-abate” sectors like cement, with potential for replication globally.

The programme complements 44.01’s ongoing efforts in Oman, where further mineralisation initiatives are being planned and developed.