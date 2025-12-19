Advertisement

Molins has agreed to acquire 100 per cent of Secil Companhia Geral de Cal e Cimento, SA from Portuguese investment group Semapa, marking a significant step in its profitable and sustainable growth strategy. The acquisition strengthens Molins’ position in Europe and completes its geographic expansion in Latin America through entry into Brazil, the only major regional market where it was not previously present.

Headquartered in Lisbon, Secil is a leading building materials group with operations in eight markets and annual cement capacity of around 10Mt. Its diversified portfolio spans cement, concrete, aggregates, construction solutions, and circular economy activities. Secil employs more than 2900 people and generated sales of EUR740m over the last twelve months, supported by a strong brand, innovation capabilities, and a solid track record of value creation.

Valued at EUR1.4bn, the transaction is expected to be earnings-accretive from the first year, driven by synergies, strong profitability, and robust cash generation. The deal will diversify Molins’ revenues, reduce currency exposure, and accelerate its sustainability roadmap, with both companies sharing aligned decarbonisation ambitions and Secil’s targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Molins will fund the acquisition through a mix of cash, syndicated credit facilities, and a bond issuance.