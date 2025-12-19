Advertisement

Furno Materials, a specialist in sustainable and modular cement production, has signed a strategic agreement with Maschmeyer Concrete Company of Florida to evaluate the deployment of a localised cement supply chain in the state. The collaboration aims to convert Maschmeyer’s waste concrete into domestically produced, high-performance cement, reshaping how cement is sourced and manufactured in the US.

Under the agreement, Maschmeyer plans to utilise Furno’s proprietary kiln technology to upcycle around 90,000t of waste concrete annually. The initial project targets production capacity of approximately 50,000tpa, with potential for future expansion. The partnership adds 50,000t of annual capacity commitments to Furno’s portfolio, bringing total committed production to 295,000t across announced and unannounced projects.

The collaboration supports Furno’s mission to decentralise and decarbonise cement manufacturing by enabling family-owned ready-mix producers to become cement suppliers themselves. By onshoring production, the model reduces reliance on imported cement and volatile global supply chains, while improving supply security and sustainability.

Furno and Maschmeyer are currently conducting site analysis and feasibility studies for the Florida project. Commercial deployment is linked to the successful commissioning of Furno’s first commercial-scale reactor in Chicago with Ozinga. The agreement marks Furno’s second public partnership with a major ready-mix producer, highlighting growing market demand for localised, low-carbon cement solutions.