Premier Cement Mills PLC of Bangladesh has won the Gold Award in the Cement Manufacturing category at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2024, marking its second consecutive year of receiving the honour.

According to a press release, the award was accepted on behalf of the company by Fakhrul Islam, Group Advisor, and Md Selim Reza, CFO of Premier Cement Mills PLC. The trophy was presented by the chief guest at the ceremony.

The event was attended by several senior government and regulatory officials, including Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Adviser to the Ministry of Commerce; Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; Md Abdur Rahman Khan, FCMA, Secretary of the Internal Resources Division and Chairman of the National Board of Revenue; and Dr Md Sajjad Hossain Bhuiyan, chairman of the Financial Reporting Council.

The award ceremony was held on 17 December 2024 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in Dhaka. The ICMAB Best Corporate Awards recognise excellence in corporate governance, financial reporting, and overall performance across Bangladesh’s corporate sector.



