Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad’s Clinker Line 2 project at Mambong is scheduled to commence operations in mid-2027, boosting cement supply in Sarawak and supporting the state’s infrastructure development and economic growth.

Group Managing Director Datuk Seri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Abdul Taib said the CMY673m (US$165.1m) project represents a strategic investment for both Cahya Mata Sarawak and Cahya Mata Cement, underlining the group’s long-term commitment to Sarawak. Once completed, the new line will increase clinker production capacity from 900,000t to 1.9Mta, enabling the company to meet Sarawak’s overall cement demand.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mambong Clinker Line 2 Project, Sulaiman said the plant will incorporate a waste heat recovery system capable of generating around 6MW of renewable energy. The facility will also adopt advanced technologies, including the use of alternative raw materials and fuels sourced locally, to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Enhanced dust filtration systems will ensure emissions remain well below regulatory limits.

He noted that the project builds on a journey that began in 1974, with the group having invested around CMY2bn across its cement ecosystem, including production, concrete manufacturing and logistics.

The project is being executed by Sinoma Industry Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd as EPCC contractor. Cahya Mata Cement currently operates three grinding plants and multiple distribution terminals across Sarawak.