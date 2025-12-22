Advertisement

A court in Zug, Switzerland has agreed to hear a landmark climate lawsuit brought by four residents of Pari Island in Indonesia against Swiss cement giant Holcim, in what legal observers say could set an important precedent for climate litigation involving corporate emissions.

The plaintiffs, whose low-lying island has suffered repeated flooding attributed to rising sea levels, filed the complaint in January 2023. Backed by NGOs including Swiss Church Aid (HEKS/EPER) and Indonesia’s environmental advocacy NGO WALHI, they allege Holcim has not done enough to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions and contribute to the climate crisis affecting their community.

Holcim confirmed the Swiss court admitted the case and said it intends to appeal the decision. The company stressed its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and noted it has reduced direct CO 2 emissions by more than 50 per cent since 2015.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for climate damages, investment in flood protection infrastructure and sharper cuts in Holcim’s greenhouse gas emissions, including demands for a 43 per cent reduction by 2030 and 69 per cent by 2040.

The Zug court’s decision to admit the complaint is significant: it is believed to be the first climate case against a major corporation accepted by a Swiss civil court. Observers say the outcome could shape future climate accountability cases against large industrial emitters worldwide.