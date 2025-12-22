Advertisement

Oman’s construction industry is under growing pressure to comply with stricter energy-efficiency and carbon-reduction requirements as sustainability targets move from policy ambition into regulatory enforcement.

At the Green Build Oman Summit in Muscat, expanded polystyrene (EPS) cement composites were highlighted as a potential solution for developers seeking to reduce both operational and embodied carbon.

Speaking at the event, Youssif Abdel Aleem, technical manager at Al Madina Cement Products, said future construction in Oman must prioritise materials that deliver energy efficiency across the full lifecycle of a building.

EPS-cement systems rely on entrapped air for insulation rather than manufactured gases, which have come under scrutiny due to their high global warming potential. Industry analysts note that many conventional insulation products using synthetic gases are likely to face tighter controls under international climate agreements, increasing interest in alternatives with lower environmental impact.

EPS-based cementitious and geopolymer materials also offer durability advantages in Oman’s hot and humid climate, retaining thermal performance even when exposed to moisture or ultraviolet radiation. Their breathability helps limit condensation and premature building deterioration, a growing concern as energy-efficient envelopes become more airtight.