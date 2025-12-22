Advertisement

Uzbekistan’s Agency for State Assets is inviting tenders for Sherobod Sement Zavodi LLC and Shargunkomir JSC as part of the approved state property reform programmes.

The Agency is offering a 100 per cent state stake in the charter capital of Sherobod sement zavodi LLC and a 99.55 per cent state stake in Sharg'unko'mir JSC. The privatisation process will be open to both domestic and international investors and will be conducted in two stages: submission of Expressions of Interest (EoI) and submission of Binding Offers (BO).

According to the Agency, the synchronised privatisation of the two businesses is due to their ongoing production cooperation. Running the cement planton coal fuel requires a stable supply. However, while the assets are being sold within a single privatisation process but will not be combined into one asset package.

Sherobod Sement Zavodi LLC is located in the Sherabad district of Surkhandarya region and one of the country’s major cement producers. The plant, in operation since 2018, has a capacity of 1.5Mta and currently uses natural gas as fuel.