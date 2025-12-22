Advertisement

Shah Cement has been named Best Brand in the cement category for the seventh consecutive time at an award ceremony held on 20 December at Le Méridien Dhaka.

The award was organised by the Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with nSearch, recognising brands that demonstrate sustained consumer trust and market leadership. Shah Cement has received the accolade every time the Best Brand Award has been presented in the cement segment.

The company said the recognition reflects its long-term focus on product quality, consistency and reliability, as well as its contribution to Bangladesh’s infrastructure development. Shah Cement is one of the country’s leading cement producers, supplying both domestic construction projects and major infrastructure schemes.

According to the company, continued investment in production efficiency and quality control has been central to maintaining its brand position in a competitive market. The latest award also underscores the growing importance of brand strength and customer confidence within Bangladesh’s cement industry.

Shah Cement said it remains committed to innovation and performance as demand for cement continues to be driven by urbanisation and large-scale construction activity across the country.