Advertisement

India’s largest cement maker, UltraTech Cement, has received a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand notice totalling INR7.82bn (US$87m) from Indian tax authorities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The notice, issued by the Joint Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax & Central Excise in Patna, alleges short payment of GST and improper utilisation of Input Tax Credit during the period from 2018–19 to 2022–23.

UltraTech said the order was passed “without due consideration of the Company’s submissions.”

According to the filing, the core tax liability upheld by the authorities is approximately INR3.91bn with an equal amount sought as penalty, along with interest, bringing the total to INR7.82bn.

UltraTech, part of the Aditya Birla Group and currently operating close to 200Mta of cement capacity, said it intends to challenge the demand through appropriate legal channels and is reviewing the order and its options.

The notice adds to ongoing regulatory scrutiny faced by major Indian corporates, with companies across sectors increasingly contesting substantial GST claims. UltraTech did not indicate any immediate operational or financial impact as it pursues its challenge.