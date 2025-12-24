Advertisement

Spanish cement consumption increased 11.5 per cent to 1,528,073t in November 2025 when compared with November 2024, according to the country’s cement association, Oficemen.

However, exports fell by 33.5 per cent YoY to 360,013t in the January-November 2025 period.

January-November 2025

In the first 11 months of the year cement demand grew by 10.9 per ent to 15,230,238t.

Therefore, it is not risky to predict that 16Mt will be exceeded in 2025. This figure reflects the activation of demand, which is also shown by indicators such as public works tenders or building permits, but it should consolidate over time if we want to provide an effective response to the urgent infrastructure and housing needs of our country,” explains Aniceto Zaragoza, director of Oficemen.

Exports were down 9.9 per cent YoY to 4,174,370t while imports increased 36.8 per ent YoY to 1,831,639t, driven by higher clinker imports, which were up 61.5 per cent YoY.

“The final period of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will come into force on January 1, 2026. In practice, this means that only authorised declarants will be able to import CBAM-covered products into the EU. The European Commission is finalising some important aspects of the Regulation to ensure the mechanism is truly effective in maintaining the competitiveness of European industry and its manufacturing methods in line with environmental objectives,” explains Mr Zaragoza.