Raysut Cement Co has published a series of tenders relating to both plant equipment and cement terminal assets, indicating a period of operational review and asset management across its Oman operations.

One tender invites bids for pyro-processing equipment associated with Line 1 at the company’s Salalah plant, covering supply, inspection and related services. The notice relates specifically to existing kiln infrastructure and does not reference the installation of additional production capacity.

In separate tenders, Raysut is seeking bids for the purchase and dismantling of cement terminal assets at Duqm and Muscat. The Duqm tender covers silos and a rotary packing plant located at the Duqm Cement Terminal, while the Muscat tender relates to bolted silos and a packing plant currently stored at Sohar. Both asset packages are offered on an “as-is, where-is” basis.

The tender documents specify that successful bidders will be responsible for dismantling, removal and transport of the equipment.