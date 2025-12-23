Advertisement

The Materials Processing Institute (MPI) has developed a new high-temperature X-ray Diffraction (XRD) capability that allows in-situ analysis of materials at temperatures of up to 1600°C, significantly expanding the UK’s capacity for advanced materials research.

The new facility places MPI among a limited number of UK organisations able to offer real-time, high-temperature XRD analysis for both industrial and academic clients. It enables direct observation of phase transformations in ceramics, slags, minerals and metal alloys under conditions comparable to those found in high-temperature industrial processes, including kilns and furnaces.

The capability has been delivered through the PRISM research programme, funded by Innovate UK, which supports innovation and productivity across the UK metals and materials sectors as they transition toward net-zero and circular-economy practices.

To achieve the higher temperature range, MPI’s Advanced Materials Characterisation Centre designed and built a new tantalum-based hot stage, extending analysis beyond the institute’s existing platinum hot-stage limit of around 1400°C. The new system provides stable measurements while reducing contamination and component wear at extreme temperatures.

MPI said the facility will support research and industrial development across sectors including cement and slag manufacture, steelmaking, refractory design, glass and mineral processing, pyrometallurgy and advanced ceramics.

Chris Oswin, chief executive of MPI, said the development would allow industry partners to better understand material behaviour under real-world operating conditions, helping to optimise processes and support low-carbon innovation.