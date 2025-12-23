Advertisement

Mitsubishi Materials has announced that UBE Mitsubishi Cement Corp, its 50:50 equity-method affiliate with UBE Corp, has approved a reorganisation of its domestic cement production structure, including the shutdown of a kiln at its Kyushu operations.

At a board meeting held on the day of the announcement, UBE Mitsubishi Cement decided to stop operation of the kiln at the Karita Second Area of its Kyushu plant by the end of March 2027. The move is aimed at optimising asset efficiency, strengthening the competitiveness of the cement business and increasing the thermal energy substitution rate as part of efforts toward carbon neutrality.

Following the kiln shutdown, the Karita Second Area will be restructured into a recycling promotion hub, specialising in the treatment of various waste materials. The company said the site will focus on waste processing and recycling-related activities rather than clinker production.

Mitsubishi Materials said the decision is expected to have only a minor impact on its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

Further details of the production restructuring were released separately by UBE Mitsubishi Cement in its own announcement covering the conversion of the Kyushu plant area into a recycling-focused facility.