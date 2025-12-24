Advertisement

North Korea’s Sunchon Cement Complex has reported that it has fulfilled its annual economic plan for 2025 after achieving higher cement production than in the previous year, according to state media.

The complex said it increased output by implementing technical innovation measures aimed at optimising production processes. These included reducing raw material consumption per unit of output and improving the operational stability of key equipment across the production line, including kilns and belt conveyor systems.

According to the report, greater use of science and technology played a central role in maintaining continuous and stable operation of the plant, contributing to the production increase.

State media added that workers at the Sunchon Cement Complex are continuing efforts to further raise cement output in order to supply construction sites linked to national development projects.

No production figures or capacity details were disclosed in the announcement.