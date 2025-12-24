Advertisement

TITAN Group has launched a strategic partnership in Greece to expand into advanced mortars and external thermal insulation systems, supporting its TITAN Forward 2029 growth strategy.

Under the agreement, TITAN will establish a joint dry mortar company with FHLI Kiriakidis Group, in which TITAN will hold a majority stake. The new venture will target the growing Greek market with innovative mortar and insulation products, combining the technical expertise and market experience of both partners.

The partnership builds on TITAN’s broader European expansion beyond cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates into adjacent building materials segments. Recent investments include alternative cementitious materials and mortars, reclaimed cementitious solutions in the UK, and precast activities in Southeast Europe, including the acquisition of Baupartner in Bosnia alongside Molins.

Yanni Paniaras, CEO of TITAN Europe, said the move reflects the group’s commitment to investing in Europe and collaborating with like-minded partners to capture growth opportunities as the building materials sector evolves and customer needs change.