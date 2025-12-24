Advertisement

Cement sales in Brazil advanced 4.1 per cent YoY to 5.541Mt in November 2025 from 5.325Mt in the year-ago period, reports the country’s cement association, SNIC.

Robustness in employment and income with a heated labour market have improved consumer confidence and supported higher cement sales. However, GDP growth has slowed during the year and the credit and consumption environment remains challenging, according to SNIC. Inflation forecasts for 2025-26 are above target, resulting in the likelihood that interest rates will remain high.

Retail sales of construction materials contracted by two per cent YoY, with the sector now expecting growth of 0.5 per cent for 2025,d own from an earlier forecast of 1.8 per cent.

“The real estate market shows mixed signals. While launches rose 1.6 per cent in the third quarter, sales fell 6.5 per cent in the same period, increasing the volume of units in stock. Real estate financing via SBPE suffered a sharp contraction, with a 36.12 per cent drop in the number of units financed for construction in the accumulated period up to October, reflecting the rise in interest rates,” said SNIC. “However, the Minha Casa, Minha Vida (MCMV) program continues to be a crucial driver of demand. In the accumulated period of the year, launches under the programme grew 7.9 per cent and sales increased 15.5 per cent. The impact of MCMV on the cement industry is significant: a 45 m² unit consumes between 4 and 6t of the input, depending on whether it is built with concrete blocks or walls. The sector projects that to reach the goal of exceeding 2m units between 2023 and 2026, cement consumption will be considerably expanded.”

Brazil’s largest market, the southeast, saw a 5.8 per cent increase in sales volumes to 2.477Mt in November 2025 from 2.342Mt in November 2024, while the second-largest market, the northeast also saw robust YoY growth of 6.2 per cent to 1.276Mt in November 2025 from 1.202Mt. In the south, the market contracted by 0.8 per cent YoY to 0.924Mt from 0.931Mt in November 2024 while the central-west reported muted growth of 0.2 per cent YoY to 0.584Mt from 0.583Mt over the same period. In the north, sales were up 4.9 per cent YoY to 0.28Mt in November 2025 from 0.267Mt.

Exports saw a 50 per cent YoY increase to 6000t from 4000t in November 2024.

January-November 2025

In the January-November 2025 period total domestic sales advanced 3.6 per cent YoY to 62.11Mt from 59.952Mt in the 11M24.

In the southeast, cement sales saw a 2.5 per cent uptick to 28.341Mt in the 11M25 from 27.645Mt in the 11M24, while the northeast reported solid growth of 7.1 per cent YoY to 13.299Mt from 12.421Mt over the same period. In the south, sales improved three per cent YoY to 10.329Mt in the 11M25 from 10.030Mt. Cement sales were up 2.4 per cent YoY in the central-west to 7.165Mt from 6.996Mt in the 11M24 while the north saw a 4.1 per cent increase to 2.976Mt from 2.86Mt.

Exports slipped 1.6 per cent YoY to 60,000t in the 11M25 from 61,000t in the 11M24. “The cement industry is approaching the end of 2025 closely observing the dynamics between the heating up of the labour market and the constraints on credit. While the real estate market financed by savings suffers from high interest rates, social housing confirms its strategic role. The progress of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida (My House, My Life) programme and the continuous investments in infrastructure, with emphasis on the strong expansion of road and urban concrete pavement, combined with our renewed commitment to the climate agenda, will be decisive in sustaining demand next year,” said Paulo Camillo Penna, president of SNIC.