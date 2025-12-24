Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by eight per cent YoY to 6.930Mt in November 2025, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM delivered 1.933Mt, up five per cent YoY, while other VNCA members saw a ten per cent YoY increase to 1.177Mt. Non-members reported a nine per cent YoY increase to 3.820Mt.

Export volumes jumped 71 per cent to 3.744Mt, with clinker exports up 205 per cent YoY to 1.712Mt, while cement exports increased 25 per cent YoY to 2.032Mt. VICEM members reported a strong increase in clinker exports to 122,487t but a 23 per cent YoY decline in cement exports to 193,519t. Other VNCA members reported no clinker exports in November and cement exports of 294,485t, up four per cent YoY. Clinker exports by non-members increased 183 per cent YoY to 1.589Mt, while cement exports increased 41 per cent YoY to 1.544Mt.

January-November 2025

In January-November 2025, cement dispatches in Vietnam rose 14 per cent YoY to 68.614Mt. VICEM saw a 14.1 per cent YoY rise in domestic sales to 18.622Mt, while other VNCA members reported a 12 per cent YoY increase to 11.967Mt. Domestic dispatches by non-members rose 14.1 per cent YoY to 38.025Mt.

Total exports increased by 22 per cent YoY to 33.654Mt in 11M25, with clinker exports up 54 per cent YoY to 13.771Mt and cement exports up seven per cent YoY to 19.883Mt. VICEM’s clinker exports dropped 13 per cent YoY to 702,962t and cement exports declined by 39 per cent to 1.663t. Other VNCA members reported clinker exports of 285,168t, down six per cent YoY, and cement exports of 2.722Mt, down six per cent YoY. Non-members saw a 64 per cent YoY increase in clinker exports to 12.783Mt and a 20 per cent YoY increase in cement exports to 15.498Mt.

The USA and Philippines were the key cement export destinations in 11M25, accounting for around 4.5Mt each. Followed by Singapore with roughly 1.9Mt, South Africa, Honduras and Malaysia, with around 0.9Mt each. Bangladesh was the main clinker destination with roughly 5.8Mt, followed by Cote d’Ivoire at around 2.8Mt, the Philippines (1.1Mt), Taiwan (0.8Mt) and Malaysia (0.7Mt).