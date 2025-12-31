Advertisement

Bolivia’s cement consumption remained stable in October 2025 at 373,885t when compared with 372,710t in October 2024, according to data published by by the country’s statistics agency, INE.

Sales were highest in the La Paz region at 104,840t despite a 5.7 per cent market contraction. In Santa Cruz, the country’s second-largest market sales grew by 0.4 per cent to 90,071t from 89,672t while in Cochabamba demand was down 3.6 per cent YoY to 71,149t from 73,783t. Sales in Chuquisaca surged by 52.8 per cent YoY to 38,653t in October 2025 from 25,299t in the year-ago period, recording the strongest growth in the month of all Bolivian markets. Market growth was also robust in Potosí, where consumption advanced 23.9 per cent YoY to 22,372t from 18,057t in October 2024. In Tarija, sales fell by 20.1 per cent YoY to 20,142t from 25,206t. The smaller markets of Beni and Pando both reported significant decreases in demand. Beni saw consumption drop 42.8 per cent YoY to 3583t from 6264t and in Pando, the fall was 47.3 per cent YoY to 1380t from 2617t.

January-October 2025

In the first 10 months of 2025, cement sales slipped 1.5 per cent YoY to 3.284Mt from 3.334Mt in the 10M24.

Cement consumption in La Paz advanced eight per cent to 924,70t in the 10M25 from 855,942t in the 10M24 while in Santa Cruz the market contracted by 3.9 per cent YoY to 811,059t from 844,267t over the same period. Demand in Cochabamba was down 11.8 per cent YoY to 758,910t from 860,048t. In Chuquisaca, off-take increased 7.7 per cent YoY to 240,094t from 222,906t, but in Tarija it fell by 3.1 per cent YoY to 177,813t from 183,465t. The Potosí market expanded by 11.1 per cent YoY to 160,698t from 144,581t while in Oruro sales were down 8.4 per cent YoY to 143,664t from 156,873t. In Beni, demand was up nine per cent to 48,9113t from 44,856t, but in the country’s smallest market, Pando, sales contracted 10.9 per cent YoY to 18,376t from 20,621t in the 10M24.