Kyrgyzstan imported 28,700t of Portland cement from China in the first 11 months of 2025, according to data from China’s General Customs Administration. This represents a 480-fold increase compared with the same period of 2024.

The total value of the imports reached US$2.4m, implying average prices in the range of US$70–138/t, depending on shipment timing and grade.

Monthly deliveries exceeded 1000t from May 2025, broadly coinciding with the start of construction works on the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, which is expected to significantly boost regional freight capacity and construction activity.

Imports peaked during the summer months, which together accounted for around 63 per cent of total Chinese cement shipments to Kyrgyzstan in 2025.