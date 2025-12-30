Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s Southern Province Cement Co has begun trial operations at its new production line at the Jizan Cement Plant.

The company said that most construction phases of the new line have now been completed and that trial runs have commenced across several production stages in line with the approved implementation schedule. The first trial batch of clinker was successfully produced on 29 December 2025.

The new line, being built by Sinoma International Engineering, comprises a clinker production line with a capacity of 5000t/day, cement grinding capacity of 10,000t/day, and infrastructure provision for a second clinker line of an additional 5000t/day.

Southern Province Cement expects all remaining construction works to be completed, full production capacity reached and commercial operations to begin during 2026.

The project forms part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and modernise production facilities through the adoption of advanced cement manufacturing technologies. The company added that, once fully operational, the new line is expected to reduce production costs and lower carbon emissions compared with the existing facilities.