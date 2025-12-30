Advertisement

Portland cement production in Uzbekistan rose sharply in 2025, reflecting continued expansion of the country’s construction materials sector.

According to data from the country's National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan produced 19Mt of Portland cement in the 11M25, representing a 30.1 per cent YoY increase. The figures underline sustained growth momentum driven by infrastructure investment, housing construction and industrial development.

Production has risen steadily over recent years. Output stood at 11Mt in 2021, slipped slightly to 10.8Mt in 2022, before recovering to 11.1Mt in 2023. Growth accelerated in 2024, when cement production climbed to 14.6Mt, setting the stage for the strong gains seen in 2025.

Overall, cement production has increased by 71.2 per cent over the past two years, highlighting Uzbekistan’s rapid capacity expansion and rising domestic demand.