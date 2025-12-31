Advertisement

Jindal Cement is planning to quadruple its production capacity to 10Mt over the next two to three years, supported by an investment of approximately INR30,000m (US$360m).

The expansion will increase output at the company’s Raigarh plant in Chhattisgarh and its Angul plant in Odisha, which together currently have an annual capacity of 2.5Mt. Of the total planned investment, around INR25,000m (US$300m) will be allocated to adding 4.5Mt of new capacity, including 3Mt at Raigarh and 1.5Mt at Angul.

The expansion is aligned with strong growth in India’s infrastructure and housing sectors, which is expected to drive sustained demand for cement and steel. Part of Naveen Jindal’s Jindal Steel group, Jindal Cement aims to leverage its proximity to steel operations to improve operational efficiency.

Commenting on the plans, CEO Rohit Vohra said, “We are building scale in a calibrated and sustainable manner,” positioning the company to become a significant player in India’s expanding cement market.