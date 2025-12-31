Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials has agreed to sell its 91 per cent majority stake in Cimenterie de Lukala SA (CILU), a cement producer in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to WIH Cement Developing Co Ltd, part of the West China Cement group. The deal includes an integrated cement plant located in Lukala, near the capital city of Kinshasa. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction, which was signed in January 2025, has now successfully closed following regulatory approvals. As part of the deal, West China Cement is also acquiring shares in CILU previously held by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The divestment forms part of Heidelberg Materials’ ongoing portfolio optimisation strategy, aimed at strengthening its core market positions.

DLA Piper advised Heidelberg Materials AG on the sale, which was executed through its Scandinavian subsidiaries.

CILU, incorporated and operating in the DRC, is engaged in the production and distribution of cement, clinker and limestone powder. With more than 100 years of operating history and strong brand recognition, CILU is one of the leading cement producers in Central Africa.

West China Cement is a major cement manufacturer headquartered in Shaanxi Province, China, with a strong market presence across eastern and southern China and expanding operations in Africa, including Mozambique, the DRC and Ethiopia.