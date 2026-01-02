FLSmidth has completed the sale of its Air Pollution Control (APC) business to UK-based investment partnership Rubicon Partners, closing the transaction on 30 December 2025 following its initial announcement on 30 June 2025.

As previously communicated, the company will realise a small net gain from the divestment, which will be recognised under discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

FLSmidth said the completion of the transaction does not affect its previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2025.