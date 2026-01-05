Advertisement

Northern Region Cement Co recently received a notice from Saudi Aramco informing the company of an immediate adjustment to fuel product prices used in cement production.

In a statement to Tadawul, Northern Cement estimated the direct financial impact of the price adjustment would raise production costs by nearly 11 per cent. The company added that it is currently assessing potential measures to mitigate the impact, according to Argaam website.

Northern Cement noted that it continues to implement cost-reduction initiatives aimed at improving production and operational efficiency.

The company also highlighted its participation in the Industrial Sector Competitiveness Program since 2024, which it expects will help ease the financial impact of the adjustment and enhance energy efficiency.

According to Argaam data, several Saudi-listed companies announced on the same day that they had received similar notices from Saudi Aramco regarding adjustments to feedstock and fuel prices. Northern Cement said the decision would lead to higher output costs.